TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We've got a beautiful week ahead in Southern Arizona, with a gradual warming trend in place until this weekend.

Expect some clouds but mostly sunshine over the next few days. Overnight lows will remain chilly, but Tucson's highs will soon warm into the 70s.

Late this weekend and into early next week, we'll see cooler temperatures and better chances for rain.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 1.15.24

