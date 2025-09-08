Sunny start to the week with isolated storms possible

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Drying trend continues today, bringing near-normal temps and fewer storms across the Tucson area this week
Drying trend continues today, bringing near-normal temps and fewer storms across the Tucson area this week.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southeast Arizona is starting the week with mostly sunny skies and near-normal temperatures, but don’t rule out a few afternoon storms.

A gradual drying trend is setting in, signaling the start of a seasonal shift. While widespread monsoon activity is winding down, just enough lingering moisture remains for isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the higher elevations south and east of Tucson.

Wednesday and Thursday could be a bit breezier, and temperatures will stay near normal throughout the week. Most of the region will stay dry each day, and when storms do pop up, they’ll be more isolated than what we've seen in recent weeks.

