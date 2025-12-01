Sunny skies, near-average temps today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry, near-normal weather sticks around through Wednesday, with highs mostly in the upper 60s to low 70s across Tucson.

Communities in eastern Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties will top out a few degrees cooler, generally in the mid- to upper 60s.

Changes arrive Wednesday night into Thursday as a new weather system slides in, bringing cooler temperatures, valley rain and mountain snow. Ahead of that system, winds will kick up Wednesday afternoon, especially southeast of Tucson, where southwest to west gusts could reach around 30 mph.

By Friday, conditions dry out again and temperatures return to near seasonal levels for the weekend.

