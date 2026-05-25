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Sunny skies and seasonal highs on this Memorial Day

Mostly sunny skies from Tucson west today, with a chance for showers to our north and east
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The overnight showers have moved to our east, with sunny skies and breezy winds expected from Tucson west today.

Any storm activity lingering today will likely be confined across northeast Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.

High temperatures will remain within a couple of degrees of normal.

Expect breezes today and Tuesday, with breezy to locally windy conditions across much of Southeast Arizona Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologist April Madison

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