Sunny skies and seasonal highs on this Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The overnight showers have moved to our east, with sunny skies and breezy winds expected from Tucson west today.

Any storm activity lingering today will likely be confined across northeast Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.

High temperatures will remain within a couple of degrees of normal.

Expect breezes today and Tuesday, with breezy to locally windy conditions across much of Southeast Arizona Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

