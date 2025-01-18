Sunny skies and chilly temperatures for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weather trend of sunny, chilly days and cold, clear nights will take us through the weekend.

Highs will climb into the lower 60s and overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s through early next week.

Continue to take measures to protect the pipes, plants, pets and people against temperatures that are expected to drop to freezing or just above.

Slightly warmer temperatures arrive later next week ahead of another blast of cold air that is anticipated for the weekend.

Dress warm and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

