Sunny and warm start to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and 80° highs today across the Tucson area.

We'll see increasing moisture late tonight into Tuesday bringing a slight chance for showers, and possibly a few embedded thunderstorms, mainly from Tucson south and east.

Another weather system is then expected late in the week resulting in a another chance for valley rain and high elevation snowfall.

Otherwise, afternoon high temperatures will remain 6-10 degrees above normal through

the middle of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

