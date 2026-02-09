Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunny and warm start to the week

A warm and dry start to the week, then increasing rain chances throughout the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and 80° highs today across the Tucson area.

We'll see increasing moisture late tonight into Tuesday bringing a slight chance for showers, and possibly a few embedded thunderstorms, mainly from Tucson south and east.

Another weather system is then expected late in the week resulting in a another chance for valley rain and high elevation snowfall.

Otherwise, afternoon high temperatures will remain 6-10 degrees above normal through
the middle of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

