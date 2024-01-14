Sunny afternoons and warm temps coming our way this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a week of active, cold weather, we're calming down and warming up this week. Southern Arizona will have seasonably cold mornings and then warm several degrees during the afternoon. You can expect gusty winds mainly to the east of Tucson. The highs will be in the 60s to start off before warming up into the 70s for the rest of the week in Tucson. Meanwhile in Sierra Vista, the highs will be in the 60s through the whole week.

Lows for most of the area will be in the mid 30s and low 40s. Towns like Willcox, Benson and Douglas will be in the 20s for the overnight into morning lows.

