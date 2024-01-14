Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Sunny afternoons and warm temps coming our way this week

Posted at 10:16 PM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 00:16:15-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a week of active, cold weather, we're calming down and warming up this week. Southern Arizona will have seasonably cold mornings and then warm several degrees during the afternoon. You can expect gusty winds mainly to the east of Tucson. The highs will be in the 60s to start off before warming up into the 70s for the rest of the week in Tucson. Meanwhile in Sierra Vista, the highs will be in the 60s through the whole week.

Lows for most of the area will be in the mid 30s and low 40s. Towns like Willcox, Benson and Douglas will be in the 20s for the overnight into morning lows.

Cochise County Forecast Jan 13

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018