TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mercifully, a cooling trend is on the way that should keep Tucson's high temperatures below 100 degrees for the foreseeable future.

Monday will bring only marginal cooling, with Tucson still coming close to triple digits.

The rest of this week, highs will drop into the low 90s, and then the 80s and upper 70s by next weekend.

Cochise County forecast

Cochise County forecast 10.13.24

