Summer-like temperatures return by the end of the week

Posted at 5:55 PM, Oct 03, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our fall-like temperatures will quickly return to summer-like temperatures by the end of the week.

A weather pattern change will bring some gusty east wind back to the region which will boost our afternoon highs back into the 90s and close to 100° by Friday.

A little moisture will return to southern Arizona to provide us with a slight chance of showers from Friday into Saturday.

Slightly cooler temperatures and dry conditions will return early next week.

Cuyler Diggs

