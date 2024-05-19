Watch Now
Summer is on the way as temperatures inch closer to triple digits

Posted at 11:00 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 02:00:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weekend is calm so far with dry and warm conditions. The wind speeds will pick up in the afternoons while the mornings will be a bit calmer with single digit speeds. The temperatures in Tucson will be in the low to mid 90s. Monday will be about five to eight degrees above the average.

A fire weather watch was issued for parts of southern Arizona including Pima, Pinal, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties until Monday at 8p.m.

Cochise County will see temperatures in the mid to high 80s the rest of the week.

Cochise County Forecast May 18

