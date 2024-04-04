Watch Now
Strong wind returns for the end of the week

Another cold front will bring strong wind back to southern Arizona and much cooler air to start the weekend
Posted at 5:44 PM, Apr 03, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Much warmer air returns to southern Arizona but not for long.

Another cold front is on the way and will bring strong wind back to the region on Friday.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Watches have already been posted for all of southeastern Arizona for most of Friday as some wind gusts could reach 50 mph in the lower elevations and 65 mph in the mountains.

A quick shot of light rain and some snow down to 4,500' will be possible from late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

High temperatures will fall back into the lower 60s for Saturday and only climb back into the lower 70s on Sunday.

Keep your seat belts fastened as we continue our journey on this wild weather ride!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

