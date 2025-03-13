Strong wind arrives with our next storm system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next storm is moving closer to southern Arizona and will bring strong wind back to southern Arizona.

High Wind Advisories are posted for Thursday afternoon and evening when southwest wind will blow at 25 to 35 mph with wind gusts up to 55 mph.

Another round of rain and mountain snow will arrive with snow levels dropping to 4,000' by early Friday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning for elevations above 7,000' where up to 10" of snow is expected.

Rain totals will range from 0.10" up to 0.40" for most lower elevations through Saturday morning.

We'll have a chilly end to the week with high temperatures dropping into the 50s for Friday and overnight lows sinking into the upper 30s to lower 40s to start the weekend.

Make sure you have any and all outdoor loose items secured before the wind arrives late Thursday morning!

