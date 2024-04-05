Strong wind and cooler temperatures to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High Wind Advisories go into effect Friday morning and will remain in effect through Friday evening as strong wind returns to southeastern Arizona.

Some wind gusts will reach 55 mph and blowing dust will be a concern along with strong crosswinds.

The front will come through Friday evening and bring some light rain along with some snow down to 4,500'.

Accumulation will be light as moisture is limited and the front will be moving too fast to drop any significant rain or snow.

Cold air will follow the cold front and keep our highs in the lower 60s for Saturday.

Hang on for another wild weather ride!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

