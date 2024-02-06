Stormy weather returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A series of weather systems will pass across the Southwest and bring a stormy weather pattern back to southern Arizona through the end of the week.

Initially, Tuesday, some strong wind will be our greatest concern and High Wind Advisories have been posted from 10 AM to 8 PM for southeastern Arizona.

The wind will usher more rain, mountain snow and chilly air into the region which will keep our weather unsettled all the way through Saturday.

By Thursday, snow levels will eventually drop to 5,000' with Winter Weather Advisories going into effect above 7,000'.

Our busy weather pattern continues!

