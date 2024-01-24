Stormy weather moves east for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Stormy weather will move east and leave behind some chilly air for the end of the week.

Highs will stay in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s through Friday.

This weekend, partly cloudy skies return and high temperatures jump back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Early next week, even warmer weather arrives with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

This would be a good time to make some plans to be outside over the weekend and into next week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

