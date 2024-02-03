Stormy weather leaves chilly air behind for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our latest winter storm will make for a chilly start to our weekend.

High temperatures will only climb into the upper 50s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s.

Warmer weather returns for the start of the week with highs jumping back into the lower 70s before another storm system arrives.

The next wave of winter weather arrives Tuesday and will stay with us through the middle of the week.

Wind, rain, mountain snow and chilly temperatures will all be part of the mix as we stay on the storm track.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

