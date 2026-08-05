 Storm chances continue, with a later start again today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Morning clouds and sprinkles will continue to clear, becoming mostly sunny.

Thunderstorms will build to our east again this afternoon, then will gradually move into the Tucson area in the evening hours.

Storms may produce severe outflow winds with areas of blowing dust, as well as locally heavy rainfall with an isolated flash flooding risk.

High temperatures will remain a few degrees above normal through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Wednesday Weather

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