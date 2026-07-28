Storm chances continue before weekend heat wave

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will see the familiar monsoon pattern continue through the middle of the week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing mainly during the afternoon and evening. Storm coverage and intensity will vary from day to day, but any storm could produce brief heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. The best chances for stronger storms will be south and east of Tucson, though an isolated storm can't be ruled out in the city. High temperatures will remain a few degrees above normal through Wednesday before climbing even higher later in the week.

Dangerous heat is arriving Thursday and lasting through the weekend. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect as temps climb 7 to 12 degrees above normal, with Tucson expected to approach 110 degrees Friday and Saturday. Storm chances will briefly decrease Thursday as drier air moves in, then gradually increase again by the weekend as moisture returns.

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