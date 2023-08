TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds, high speed winds and scattered showers were the name of the game throughout southern Arizona today. The weather was heavily influenced by tropical storm Hilary, which made landfall earlier today.

Cooler than normal temperatures will continue with Tucson in the high 90s and low 100s. Sierra Vista will be in the high 80s and low 90s.

We'll continue to see chances for showers and thunderstorms through the beginning of next week.

