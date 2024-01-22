Watch Now
Storm #1 exits as storm #2 approaches

Heavy rain and winter weather warnings on the way
Posted at 5:22 AM, Jan 22, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers from Pacific storm number one will continue to clear to the east as the next storm approaches.

We expect the next round to start moving in from the west this afternoon and continuing through Tuesday, into Wednesday morning.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from 5 PM today to 5 AM Wednesday morning above 7,000".

Significant snowfall is possible in the mountains with rain in the valleys. 

Dry and seasonably cool the second half of the week with a warming trend this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

