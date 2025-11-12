Staying warm with increasing clouds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy and warm this afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy by tonight.

Afternoon highs will stay warm through Friday, with cooler air expected over the weekend.

A low pressure system is expected to impact the region this weekend, bringing chances for rain and high elevation mountain snow, much cooler temperatures, and breezy conditions.

Unsettled conditions are expected to continue early next week along with below normal temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

