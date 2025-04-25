Staying warm to finish the week with cooler air soon to follow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will continue to see high temperatures near 90° to finish the week, but a weather pattern shift arrives for the weekend.

This shift will bring cooler air and gusty wind to southern Arizona along with critical wildfire danger as we go into Sunday.

A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued for Sunday as wind gusts up to 45 mph combine with low humidity.

High temperatures will drop into the lower 80s to finish the weekend and start next week.

We'll all have to be extra careful with any flammable materials or any items that may cause a spark over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

