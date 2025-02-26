Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Staying warm, but gusty wind will increase wildfire risk

Some gusty wind will combine with extremely dry conditions to make for occasional high wildfire risk over the next week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will keep our temperatures warm through the end of the week, but some gusty wind will elevate our wildfire danger through early next week.

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s along with overnight lows near 50° through Friday.

A series of weather systems will pass to our north and bring occasional gusty wind with high wildfire danger to southern Arizona.

We still don't see any significant chance of rain or mountain snow heading our way.

Keep drinking that extra water!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network