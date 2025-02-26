Staying warm, but gusty wind will increase wildfire risk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will keep our temperatures warm through the end of the week, but some gusty wind will elevate our wildfire danger through early next week.

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s along with overnight lows near 50° through Friday.

A series of weather systems will pass to our north and bring occasional gusty wind with high wildfire danger to southern Arizona.

We still don't see any significant chance of rain or mountain snow heading our way.

Keep drinking that extra water!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

