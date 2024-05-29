Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Staying warm through the end of the week

Hot, dry weather will continue to bring high wildfire risk to southern Arizona for the next several days
Posted at 7:34 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 22:34:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm, dry weather will continue to bring high wildfire risk to southern Arizona through the end of the week.

A combination of low humidity and gusty wind will continue to dry out vegetation and allow any wildfires to spread quickly.

High temperatures will stay close to 100° with overnight lows bringing some relief as they drop into the 60s.

This weather pattern shows no signs of changing for the next several days and is quite typical for this time of the year.

Remember to drink extra water and protect yourself from the sun!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018