Staying warm through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm, dry weather will continue to bring high wildfire risk to southern Arizona through the end of the week.

A combination of low humidity and gusty wind will continue to dry out vegetation and allow any wildfires to spread quickly.

High temperatures will stay close to 100° with overnight lows bringing some relief as they drop into the 60s.

This weather pattern shows no signs of changing for the next several days and is quite typical for this time of the year.

Remember to drink extra water and protect yourself from the sun!

Cochise County Forecast

