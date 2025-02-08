Watch Now
Staying warm for the weekend, but much cooler air is on the way

Warm temperatures will stay with us through the weekend, but some gusty wind and chilly air arrive by the middle of next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer than average temperatures will stay with us through Super Bowl weekend, but much cooler air is on the way for next week.

Highs will stay in the lower 80s through Sunday and overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s through early next week.

Monday, gusty wind arrives and will remain over southern Arizona through the middle of the week.

The wind will be in response to some chilly air moving in from the northwest that will push our high temperatures back into the lower 60s for Wednesday.

Looking ahead to Valentine's Day, another system will bring gusty wind with highs in the lower 70s and a slight chance of midday showers.

Have a great, safe weekend and enjoy our super southern Arizona weather for Super Bowl weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

