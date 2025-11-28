Staying warm for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and warm today through Sunday.

Late Sunday into Monday a weather system passes to our north, bringing cooler air once again by Monday.

This weather system moves into the Four Corners, resulting in a slight chance of showers mainly in the White Mountains.

Cooler but dry weather for southern Arizona continues Tuesday and Wednesday, but there is the potential for a system late next week and a chance of precipitation.

