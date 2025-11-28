Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Staying warm for the weekend

Dry and warm conditions will take us through Sunday, then cooler air arrives early next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and warm today through Sunday.

Late Sunday into Monday a weather system passes to our north, bringing cooler air once again by Monday.

This weather system moves into the Four Corners, resulting in a slight chance of showers mainly in the White Mountains.

Cooler but dry weather for southern Arizona continues Tuesday and Wednesday, but there is the potential for a system late next week and a chance of precipitation.

Meteorologist April Madison

