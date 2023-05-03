Watch Now
Staying warm and windy through the end of the week

Slightly cooler temperatures continue
Posted at 6:55 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 21:55:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our persistent weather pattern of dry, windy conditions will continue through the end of the week.

Low pressure will remain over California and bring gusty wind along with elevated wildfire conditions to southern Arizona over the next several days.

High temperatures will continue running just a little cool for this time of the year.

We'll take the break from the heat while we can get it!

