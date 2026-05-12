Staying hot with a chance for cloud build up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then enough moisture to bring a chance for some cloud build-up from Tucson eastward.

Virga and or dry thunderstorms will be the most likely occurrence with any storms that develop, along with gusty outflow winds.

Hot temperatures will continue today, staying 10 to 13 degrees above normal.

Highs will then lower several degrees starting Thursday, but still remain above normal into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

