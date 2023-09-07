Watch Now
Staying hot for September

Excessive Heat Watches return this weekend
Posted at 7:26 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 22:26:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot September weather will continue through the weekend as high pressure dominates our weather pattern.

A slight chance of thunderstorms will arrive Thursday, but most of us will stay dry.

High temperatures will continue to climb into the low 100s to finish the week and, this weekend, climb up to 108°.

Excessive Heat Watches have already been posted for the weekend, so make outdoor plans accordingly.

Some time at the pool might be a good plan this weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

