Staying hot and dry as we approach Memorial Day weekend

Hot temperatures, gusty wind and high wildfire danger will stay with us to finish the week and head into Memorial Day weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High temperatures will stay in the low 100s to finish the week along with extremely dry conditions that will keep wildfire risk high.

A weak low pressure system will approach from the north and bring some gusty wind to southern Arizona on Friday and Saturday.

This same system will also bring slightly cooler temperatures back to the region with highs dropping back into the mid to upper 90s for the weekend.

Dry weather will stick around all through the weekend and into next week with only a slight chance of thunderstorms over the White Mountains going into Wednesday afternoon.

Keep drinking that extra water!

