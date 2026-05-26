Staying dry with below normal highs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and a little breezy at times today, but stronger winds return Wednesday and Thursday.

An abnormally cool upper-low will make its way into central California the middle of this week, resulting in afternoon temperatures between 3 and 6 degrees below normal across Southeast Arizona Wednesday and Thursday, with even cooler readings 10 to 14 degrees below normal across far western Pima county.

This system will also bring breezy to locally windy conditions across much of area Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

