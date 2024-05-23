Watch Now
Staying dry to finish the week

Dry weather will stay with us all the way through Memorial Day weekend and will be followed by triple-digit heat
Posted at 6:48 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 21:48:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extremely dry weather will stay with us all through Memorial Day weekend and this will keep our wildfire danger high.

Low humidity and gusty afternoon wind will be the common weather theme to finish the week and start the holiday weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the mid-90s to finish the week and drop into the upper 80s to start the weekend.

Enjoy the relatively cooler temperatures because triple-digit heat arrives Tuesday with a high of 101°.

We have to be thankful for holding the triple-digits off this long!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

