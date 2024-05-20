Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Staying dry and breezy this week

A broad area of low pressure will keep our temperatures in the lower 90s much of the week
Posted at 4:46 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 19:46:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A broad area of low pressure will stay over the western United States for much of the week and this will keep southern Arizona a little cooler.

High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s through the weekend before warming into the mid to upper 90s for Memorial Day.

Occasional gusty wind and extremely low humidity will continue to keep our wildfire risk quite high throughout southern Arizona.

We don't see the possibility of any triple-digit heat until the middle of next week.

Enjoy the relatively cooler temperatures while they are here!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018