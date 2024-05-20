Staying dry and breezy this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A broad area of low pressure will stay over the western United States for much of the week and this will keep southern Arizona a little cooler.

High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s through the weekend before warming into the mid to upper 90s for Memorial Day.

Occasional gusty wind and extremely low humidity will continue to keep our wildfire risk quite high throughout southern Arizona.

We don't see the possibility of any triple-digit heat until the middle of next week.

Enjoy the relatively cooler temperatures while they are here!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

