Staying cooler than average to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler than average June temperatures will stay with us through the weekend and into early next week as low pressure spins to our west.

Highs will remain in the low to mid-90s with overnight lows in the lower 60s, but some changes are on the way.

By the end of next week, a strong ridge of high pressure will build over central Mexico and allow triple-digit heat to return to southern Arizona.

This pattern will also keep us dry through the end of next week.

Enjoy the cooler June weather while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

