Spring rain returning this weekend in Cochise County

Easter weekend across Southern Arizona begins rather windy with a wind advisory in effect until Saturday night. Rain chances return on Easter as a system moves through the region.
Posted at 3:58 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 18:58:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saturday morning will bring with it cool temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s before things warm up as the day progresses.

Highs on Saturday are expected in the low-to-mid 70s for most of the county.

A wind advisory is in effect for much of the state, including Cochise County, until Saturday night with wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour for some areas.

A system off the coast of California makes its way into Arizona late Saturday night. For Cochise County, this system will begin moving through Sunday afternoon and linger around until Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will also drop with the system before a warming trend around midweek next week.

