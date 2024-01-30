Spring-like weather continues into the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gorgeous spring-like weather will stay with us through the middle of the week, but winter-like weather will bring us crashing back to reality by the end of the week.

Through Wednesday, highs will climb close to 80° for much of southern Arizona and overnight lows will only drop into the lower 50s.

Thursday, a strong cold front will sweep across Arizona and will bring wind along with some rain by Thursday night.

This system will be colder and drop snow levels down to 5,000' with more significant snowfall returning to areas above 7,000' where over a foot of accumulation is expected.

The end of the week and the weekend will see highs falling back into the 50s with overnight lows dropping back into the mid to upper 30s through the weekend.

Enjoy the spring-like conditions while they last!

Cochise County Forecast

