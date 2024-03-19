Watch Now
Spring arrives with some nice weather to finish the week

Posted at 4:47 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 19:47:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Spring is arriving and the weather will feel like it as we go into the end of the week.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s to start the weekend, but some big changes arrive Sunday.

Another strong cold front will bring wind, rain, mountain snow and chilly air back to southern Arizona to finish the weekend and go into next week.

High temperatures will drop back into the mid-60s and overnight lows will return to the mid-40s by Monday.

Some rain and mountain snow will be possible from Sunday all the way through Tuesday.

Winter isn't finished with us, yet!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

