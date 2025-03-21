Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Spring arrives with a warming trend

Warm spring weather arrives along with a warming trend will continue into the beginning of next week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm, dry weather will allow temperatures to climb through the weekend and into next week.

Southern Arizona will likely see 90° temperatures for the first time this year as we get even warmer by Monday.

High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s through the weekend and continue climbing into the low to mid-90s for next week.

By Tuesday, we could see some record heat before temperatures cool off a few degrees for the remainder of next week.

Be sure to wear the sunscreen and drink plenty of water over the next several days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network