Spring arrives with a warming trend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm, dry weather will allow temperatures to climb through the weekend and into next week.

Southern Arizona will likely see 90° temperatures for the first time this year as we get even warmer by Monday.

High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s through the weekend and continue climbing into the low to mid-90s for next week.

By Tuesday, we could see some record heat before temperatures cool off a few degrees for the remainder of next week.

Be sure to wear the sunscreen and drink plenty of water over the next several days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

