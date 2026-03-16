Southern Arizona temperatures expected to climb far above normal this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures across Southern Arizona will continue warming this week as high pressure strengthens over the region.

Building high pressure aloft is expected to bring significantly hotter conditions during the second half of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures could reach 20 to 25 degrees above normal, with the hottest conditions likely on Friday and Saturday.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Sunday evening due to the expected extreme conditions.

Visitors, seasonal residents, and others who may not be acclimated to extreme heat are urged to take precautions during the hottest parts of the day and limit outdoor activity.

Morning temperatures on Tuesday across Southern Arizona will fall into the 40s and 50s, depending on location.

Tucson is expected to see a low of around 55 degrees.

Sierra Vista will be slightly cooler with a low near 52 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures will warm quickly.

Across Pima County, many areas will reach the 90s, including Tucson with a forecast high around 91 degrees.

Desert communities such as Ajo and Sells could see mid-90s temperatures.

In Cochise County, temperatures will be slightly cooler. Sierra Vista is expected to reach about 85 degrees, with much of the county seeing mid-80s afternoon highs.

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