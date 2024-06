TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week will start hot and dry, with high temperatures starting in the mid-100s for the Tucson area.

Thursday could be the hottest day of the year so far in Tucson, at or above 110. But that is also when our weather pattern appears to change.

Increased moisture could lead to monsoon showers or storms in Southern Arizona late this week or this upcoming weekend.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 6.16.24

