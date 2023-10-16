Southern Arizona could hit heat records but some may see rain soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Whether it’s for some potential rain in some parts of Southern Arizona, or for some shade for some potential record-breaking heat, you’re probably going to want to bring out an umbrella!

Today was a scorcher for sure whether you were in Tucson where the high hit about 97 degrees or the western part of our area like Ajo and Santa Rosa where the high hit about 98 degrees.

The good news is we escaped the triple temperatures!

Luckily, we also will be dipping down into the upper seventies around 10 at night in Tucson. We will also be hitting the mid sixties around 5 to 6 in the morning.

The bad new is we will be seeing even hotter weather tomorrow. We will be hitting a high of about 99 degrees in Tucson and a lot of the metro area is also going to sit in the upper nineties. Except Marana, which will be hitting a high of about 102.

It will also feel more like summer in the western part of our region like in Santa Rosa, Ajo, Organ Pipe and Sells where our high is expected to be a solid 100 degrees.

As for our seven day forecast in Tucson, tomorrow will be the warmest day, but don’t get too excited because we will be hitting the upper nineties and all this week, possibly hitting records for autumn.

Cochise County has reason to get excited though because Tuesday we will hit the greatest chances for rain in the late afternoon. Tucson may get some rain, but I wouldn’t pack an umbrella if you live in the Tucson area. That’s a strong may.

Sierra Vista will be hitting its hottest day on Friday at about 89 degrees and then by Sunday cool down a few degrees to about 85 degrees.

