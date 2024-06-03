Southern Arizona could hit 110 degrees this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our forecast is staying consistently hot and dry as we start the week, with temperatures topping out around 100 degrees in Tucson.

Daytime highs will heat up even more starting Wednesday, before Excessive Heat arrives on Thursday. Highs could reach 105 by Wednesday and 110 Thursday in the metro area.

Next weekend temperatures should cool a bit, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 6.2.24

