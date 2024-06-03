Watch Now
Southern Arizona could hit 110 degrees this week

Posted at 5:44 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 20:44:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our forecast is staying consistently hot and dry as we start the week, with temperatures topping out around 100 degrees in Tucson.

Daytime highs will heat up even more starting Wednesday, before Excessive Heat arrives on Thursday. Highs could reach 105 by Wednesday and 110 Thursday in the metro area.

Next weekend temperatures should cool a bit, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

