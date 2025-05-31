Some welcome weekend rain remains in the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system and remnants of Tropical Storm Alvin are still on track to combine to bring some much welcome weekend rain to southern Arizona.

Saturday, only some isolated thunderstorms will develop to the south and southeast of Tucson.

We are concerned about some of the first thunderstorms developing that could produce dry lightning and spark wildfires.

Sunday, as more moisture moves in, thunderstorms will produce more rain and the threat of dry lightning will diminish.

Most of us will see 0.10" to 0.33" of rain, but higher elevations could see more rain along with areas that are lucky enough to have a thunderstorm pass overhead.

Saturday, highs will climb into the upper 90s before falling into the upper 80s for Sunday.

Next week, warm temperatures and dry conditions will return.

Here's hoping we all get some weekend rain!

Cochise County Forecast

