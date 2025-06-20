Watch Now
Some relief from extreme heat is not too far away

Monsoon is showing signs of bringing some relief from the hot, dry weather as we get into the weekend and go through next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme heat continues through Friday, but some cooler temperatures are on the way along with signs of the start of monsoon.

Friday will bring extreme heat with highs still running in the 105° to 110° range and we'll also see wildfire risk climbing.

Gusty wind arrives and will continue through the weekend which, combined with the heat and already dry conditions, will make for very high wildfire risk throughout southern Arizona.

Fortunately, a little monsoon moisture is appearing on the horizon and will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona as early as this weekend towards Douglas.

For Tucson and vicinity, it appears the best chance of rain will occur Tuesday as moisture moves a little farther to the northwest.

Let's hope monsoon gets started to bring some relief from the heat!

