Some more rain is on the way

A few thunderstorms return before more nice weather arrives at the end of the week
Posted at 6:00 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 20:00:09-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system will arrive from Baja and bring more rain to southeastern Arizona.

Late Wednesday morning, the rain will arrive and we'll even see a few thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours.

Most locations will receive rainfall amounts in the 0.25" to 0.50" range, but a few could see closer to 0.75" if a thunderstorms rolls across.

Snow levels will drop to 7,000' by Wednesday evening and 3 to 6" of snow will be possible above 8,500'.

Sunny, warmer weather returns for the end of the week.

It appears March will arrive like a lamb this year!

Cuyler Diggs

11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018