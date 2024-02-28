Some more rain is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system will arrive from Baja and bring more rain to southeastern Arizona.
Late Wednesday morning, the rain will arrive and we'll even see a few thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours.
Most locations will receive rainfall amounts in the 0.25" to 0.50" range, but a few could see closer to 0.75" if a thunderstorms rolls across.
Snow levels will drop to 7,000' by Wednesday evening and 3 to 6" of snow will be possible above 8,500'.
Sunny, warmer weather returns for the end of the week.
It appears March will arrive like a lamb this year!
Cuyler Diggs
Cochise County Forecast
