Some in Southern Arizona could see rain on Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our temperatures are staying on the warm side as we close out the first week of October. We'll see a chance for moisture to the South and East of Tucson, as well as across the White Mountains, both Sunday and Monday evening.

By the middle of this week, our weather pattern will change and cooler air arrives. We'll also see gusty winds possible Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies expected this week.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 10.8.23

