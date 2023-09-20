Watch Now
Some gusty wind returns to Southern Arizona as summer winds down

Increasing clouds, but little chance of rain
Posted at 7:19 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 22:19:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty wind will return to Southern Arizona as low pressure slides to the north of our area over the next couple of days.

Wind speeds will run between 15 and 25 mph with some gusts just a bit higher.

Increasing clouds will accompany the wind, but our chances of rain remain slim.

Temperatures will stay warm with highs in the mid-90s as we get closer to the official start of fall.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

