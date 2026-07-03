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Slightly warmer with increasing clouds for the 4th of July weekend

High clouds will spill into the area today with highs warming 1-3° for the holiday weekend. 
High clouds and hotter temps for the 4th of July
Increasing clouds and heat for the 4th of July weekend
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High clouds leftover from what was Tropical Cyclone Douglas will spill into the area today.

We could see a little bit of virga tonight, mainly west of Tucson. Highs will still likely be 1-2° warmer.

More moisture moves in early next week leading to storm chances Monday through most of next week.

High temperatures will be 1 to 3 degrees above normal through Saturday then 2 to 6 degrees above normal Sunday into next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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