Slightly warmer with increasing clouds for the 4th of July weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High clouds leftover from what was Tropical Cyclone Douglas will spill into the area today.
We could see a little bit of virga tonight, mainly west of Tucson. Highs will still likely be 1-2° warmer.
More moisture moves in early next week leading to storm chances Monday through most of next week.
High temperatures will be 1 to 3 degrees above normal through Saturday then 2 to 6 degrees above normal Sunday into next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
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