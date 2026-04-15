Slightly warmer today, with less wind

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies as Tucson warms back to the low 80s, albeit still below normal.

Winds will be a little calmer today, before picking up again on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures return to slightly above normal levels Thursday, then near normal again Friday. Expect gusty winds both days.

Temperatures warm up again over the weekend, as Tucson flirts with 90°, and easterly breezes Sunday into early next work week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Wednesday Weather

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