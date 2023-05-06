Slightly warmer temperatures return for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly warmer air will return to southern Arizona for the weekend.

Highs will climb back into the upper 80s to finish the weekend and into the lower 90s to begin next week.

We'll see lots of sunshine all through the weekend as the storm track stays well to the north.

Another area of low pressure will bring some more gusty wind and elevated wildfire danger to the region as we go into the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

