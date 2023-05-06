Watch Now
Slightly warmer temperatures return for the weekend

Staying dry and breezy
Posted at 7:01 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 22:01:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly warmer air will return to southern Arizona for the weekend.

Highs will climb back into the upper 80s to finish the weekend and into the lower 90s to begin next week.

We'll see lots of sunshine all through the weekend as the storm track stays well to the north.

Another area of low pressure will bring some more gusty wind and elevated wildfire danger to the region as we go into the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

